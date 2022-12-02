Roads closed following deadly accident in West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department said Thursday roads are closed after a traffic accident.
West Capitol Avenue will be closed from Sycamore Avenue to Cedar Street for the next few hours while officers investigate the accident. An ABC10 crew at the scene of the accident says the crash was deadly, however there was little other information available.
The police department is advising drivers to avoid the area.
