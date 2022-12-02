x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
West Sacramento

Roads closed following deadly accident in West Sacramento

West Capitol Avenue will be closed from Sycamore Avenue to Cedar Street for the next few hours while officers investigate the accident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department said Thursday roads are closed after a traffic accident. 

West Capitol Avenue will be closed from Sycamore Avenue to Cedar Street for the next few hours while officers investigate the accident. An ABC10 crew at the scene of the accident says the crash was deadly, however there was little other information available. 

The police department is advising drivers to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Traffic Units are on scene at a traffic collision near West Capitol Avenue and Maple. West Capitol...

Posted by West Sacramento Police Department on Thursday, March 3, 2022

RELATED: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Sacramento runners join Navy SEAL '4x4x48 Challenge' to fundraise for Cambodia

In Other News

Remembering Danielle Draney: A Sacramento State student leader who died in a car crash