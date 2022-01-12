West Sacramento elects historic all-women city council

The final results from the Nov. 8 midterm election have been certified and shows the city board is made up of five women.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in West Sacramento City Council history, all members of the board will be women.

The final results from the Nov. 8 midterm election have been certified and shows the historic city board.

Verna Sulpizio Hull won District 4 over Alex Hirsch, replacing Councilmember Chris Ledesma who is stepping down after serving 12 years. Dawnté Early won the District 3 race against Leanne Linares and Mayor Martha Guerrero was re-elected without opposition. They join Mayor Pro-Tem Quirina Orozco and Norma Alcala on the council.

This is the only all-female council in the Sacramento region and one of six women-only councils in the state, according to the League of California Cities.

A ceremony to swear the new members in is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1110 W Capitol Ave, during a special council meeting.