All graduating West Sacramento students to get acceptance letter from Sacramento City College

A new initiative in West Sacramento will have every graduating senior in West Sacramento get a guaranteed acceptance letter from Sacramento City College.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Graduating students in West Sacramento might not have gotten their traditional graduation, but they will be getting a guaranteed acceptance letter to Sacramento City College.

It's due to a recent initiative from the City of West Sacramento, which they tout as a first-of-its-kind program. All Washington Unified School District graduating students are getting a scholarship award and guaranteed admission to Sacramento City College.

"Imagine no one in your family has ever gone to college and you open up an envelope with a letter of admission and scholarship award," said Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, who added, "this groundbreaking effort will make it just as simple to go from high school to college as it is to go from kindergarten to first grade."

The program is part of the West Sacramento Home Run program. While it already gives students two years of fee-free college at Sacramento City College, the program will be giving students a one-time $200 scholarship award for the Fall 2020 semester.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: