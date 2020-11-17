22 infected in coronavirus outbreak at West Sacramento nursing center

Riverbend Nursing Center in West Sacramento is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 among its residents and staff.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento nursing center is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 that's infected both staff and residents.

In a news release from Yolo County, officials said the Riverbend Nursing Center was dealing with 22 cases of coronavirus as of Nov. 16. The number was split among nine residents and 13 staff members.

Officials said no one has died from the virus at this time.

Riverbend Nursing Center has dealt with the virus earlier in the year. Back in July, the center was managing a total of five coronavirus cases.

Officials said nursing facilities are at the highest risk of seeing infections due to the congregate living setup and due to serving older populations with underlying health conditions.

As the facility attempts to minimize exposure to the virus, they've restricted all visitors and vendors in the facility. Officials said those restrictions would only be lifted for end of life care.

All residents and staff have been tested and will continue to be tested weekly until the outbreak ends. In addition to following guidance from health officials, the center is isolating positive cases and monitoring staff and residents for symptoms.

