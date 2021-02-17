Couple killed, children hospitalized in West Sacramento crash

The driver who is suspected of causing the crash is believed to have been under the influence.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A car accident in West Sacramento caused by a suspected DUI driver left two children parentless

According to Sgt. Eric Angle with the West Sacramento Police Department, the accident occurred at around 11:32 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, when a driver crashed head on with a family in another car at Jefferson Boulevard, south of Locks Drive. That driver who is suspected of causing the accident was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The second car involved in the crash was occupied by a man, woman and two young children. The couple was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Angle said that it was not known if the two children had suffered serious injuries, but they were taken to an area hospital.

West Sacramento police is investigating the accident, with initial findings that the driver who caused the crash was driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

No other information is known at this time, including the identities of the victims.