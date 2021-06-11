West Sacramento family searching for their Frenchie after it escaped from yard on Halloween

A West Sacramento family is desperately seeking the public’s help locating their 10-month-old beloved French Bulldog named Sparrow.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monica Schlaegel’s gray and tan dog was wearing a bright yellow harness with no collar when he accidently escaped their West Sacramento home during a Halloween party

“I’m just a mess because I want him back,” Schlaegel said.

Sparrow the French Bulldog is beloved by her husband and three young children, who have all been devastated since he went missing from The River’s neighborhood.

Bianca Valadez told ABC10 her teenage son picked up the dog and brought it home that evening. Neighbor security camera video shows the dog being picked up by the teen who rode away on a bicycle. Schlaegel said she was able to reach Valadez, but it was too late.

“We looked for a name tag and a number to call and there wasn’t one, so he let it go and continued to go trick-or-treating,” Valadez said.

The Schlaegel family spent much of Friday posting missing fliers all around town. They are now offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to their dog’s return.

The West Sacramento Police Department conducted a preliminary investigation where photos and video were collected as possible evidence which was documented in a report forwarded to detectives, a spokesperson with the department said.

