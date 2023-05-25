West Sacramento Firefighters remove driver trapped in overturned semi-truck

Crews with West Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a multi-vehicle accident Thursday

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver entrapped inside a overturned semi-truck and trailer was successfully extricated by West Sacramento Fire Department crews Thursday morning.

They were dispatched after reports came in of a multi-vehicle accident on westbound I-80 where a driver was pinned inside their vehicle.

According to the fire department, crews quickly stabilized the vehicle and addressed leaking fluids from the truck and pulled out the driver.

The patient was transferred to the hospital, and crews remained on scene with California Highway Patrol officers to ensure fluids did not leak into storm drains.