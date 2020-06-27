Building in industrial part of West Sacramento catches fire

West Sacramento police are advising commuters to avoid the area of West Capitol from Pine Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A building in an industrial area of West Sacramento caught fire Friday night.

The fire was reported Friday evening in the area of Northport Drive and West Capitol Avenue. The building sat next to Interstate 80.

The West Sacramento Police Department is advising commuters in the area to avoid the area of West Capitol from Pine Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. That section of the road is closed due to the fire.

There were no report of injuries.

