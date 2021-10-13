x
West Sacramento

Five people displaced after fire in West Sacramento

Firefighters said one structure was a total loss with heavy damage and another structure had minor damage.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters say a family of four and one other person were displaced after a fire in West Sacramento.

A spokesperson for the West Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened along the 600 block of Glide Avenue when a double-wide trailer caught fire. 

Crews were able to douse the fire, but firefighters said one structure was a total loss with heavy damage and another structure had minor damage.

There were no reported injuries.

