Five people displaced after fire in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters say a family of four and one other person were displaced after a fire in West Sacramento.

A spokesperson for the West Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened along the 600 block of Glide Avenue when a double-wide trailer caught fire.

Crews were able to douse the fire, but firefighters said one structure was a total loss with heavy damage and another structure had minor damage.

There were no reported injuries.

