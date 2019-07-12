WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters have their hands full with a fire at a West Sacramento wrecking yard.

The fire is burning in an automotive wrecking yard at 716 Houston Street and triggered a single alarm response. It started around 3:32 p.m.

According to the West Sacramento Fire Marshall, there's about 50 vehicles at the site.

As of 8 p.m., the fire is still burning, however, there are no threats to structures or injuries at this time. However, there were employees working at the time of the fire.

Officials don't know what the cause of the fire was or where exactly it originated from.

