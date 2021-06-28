'Fourth on the Field Remix' in West Sacramento | Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the fireworks show in West Sacramento at Sutter Health Park.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park's Fourth of July celebration returns in 2021 as the "Fourth on the Field Remix."

This year's festivities will feature the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera and a fireworks show.

Gates open at 7 p.m. with performances starting after 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m., but they won't be alone. In a news release, the Sacramento River Cats said the fireworks show will be performed in sync with the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera.

There'll be three ticket options, which include VIP, general admission, and reserved seating bowl tickets.

Click HERE for more information about the show and how to get tickets.

July 4th fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.