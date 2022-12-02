West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update

The child was found in the area of N. Harbor Boulevard and Sunset Avenue around 3 p.m.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m.

West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found.

Original Story:

West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child.

Police said on Facebook that the child was found in the area of North Harbor Boulevard and Sunset Avenue around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The child is around five feet tall with blonde hair and brown eyes and has a black t-shirt, black shorts and camo-colored Nike slide sandals. He's around eight to 10 years old.

Anyone with information can call the West Sacramento Police Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.

