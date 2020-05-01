WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday evening near the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail just east of River City High School, West Sacramento police said.

Officers responded to the area around 7:30 Saturday night and found the girl with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three or four people were seen running from the area, police said. Police said it is unclear if these people are involved with the shooting or just bystanders.

Police are asking the public to stay inside or avoid driving in the area.

The West Sacramento police tip line is (916) 617-4747

