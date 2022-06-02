West Sacramento gardening organization hosting first ever Indigefest

The festival will be celebrating all indigenous cultures and connecting the community through art, music, food and gardening.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three Sisters Gardens is hosting its first annual All Nations Indigefest at one of its gardens on June 11 in West Sacramento.

The festival will be celebrating all indigenous cultures and connecting the community through art, music, food and gardening.

“It’s kind of like the kick-off of our season,” founder and director Alfred Melbourne said. “We've been working hard, getting our fields ready to give our youth space to be recognized.”

Three Sisters Gardens is a West Sacramento-based organization that aims to empower youth and build community relationships through gardening.

Melbourne said his organization hopes to use the upcoming festival to offer people in the community a new way to connect while supporting local growers.

“Ultimately, we want to highlight the youth, give them space so that they can give a farm tour and show what they're learning,” Melbourne said. “A lot of native indigenous conscious rappers and artists performers coming out, lots of live art, and we're going to have many educational and resource booths for the community.”

Part of the Three Sisters Gardens initiative is to donate produce to people and other organizations where it may be needed, all while showing members of the community how to participate in sustainable growing.

“Our whole goal is that together we're stronger, that's what we'd like to get across,” Melbourne said. “We don't think that we can grow enough food for the whole community, but we can create a model and show people how they can do it themselves.”

Indigefest will be held Saturday June 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at River City Farm on 485 Regatta Lane. All members of the community are invited to take part in the cultural celebration while learning more about the organization and how to get involved.

Watch more from ABC10: Auburn's Crooked Lane Brewing Company headlines Rocklin Brewfest