West Sacramento Police K-9 Association plans fundraiser for retired police dogs

The West Sacramento Police Department created a K-9 association to help offset some of the costs of taking care of retired police dogs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — K-9s, much like humans after several years on the force, retire.

ABC10 spoke with West Sacramento police officer Matthew Montez and his partner, Yoda, to see what happens once his K-9 officer is off the city’s payroll.

“While they are employed with the city of West Sacramento, the department pays for them; so the food, medical bills, anything that a K-9 might need, the department picks up the tab,” Montez said.

Yoda is a young pup, so he has a way to go before he hits retirement. For now, it’s all about training and crime-busting.

Chris Oliver is a detection dog trainer. He's worked with hundreds of dogs and says Yoda is able to pick up even the smallest amount of explosive powder.

“You saw when the dog was over here between all the bushes, that was the scent cone that we teach the dog to find and get into. Once he gets into the scent cone -- and pretty much what a scent cone is, it's an upside-down ice cream cone -- so the point being here, that odor can come out in a triangle, so they get to the widest point. They work their way around it, and they work their way back to it,” Oliver said.

The same goes for the gun detection exercises. The scent cone led him right to the weapon. Officer Montez and Yoda have only been on the streets together for the last eight months. In that time, Yoda found three guns.

ABC10 got exclusive access to bodycam video from one of those finds — who happened to be a suspect already known to police.

“One of our officers that was chasing him saw a firearm being carried in the suspect's hand, possibly discarded in the bush,” Montez said.

In the video, you can see Yoda come in.

“You wanna check this bush? He’s in it. He was hard in that bush right there, like all up in it,” Montez said. "And within minutes he finds the gun the suspect threw out."

Yoda is hard-working, but what happens when a K-9 officer’s duty to serve their community is up? The answer might surprise you.

“Once they retire, the city sells them to the handler for $1. So, then that allows me to purchase Yoda and he becomes my pet,” Montez said.

The West Sacramento Police Department has created a K-9 association to help offset some of those costs.

“Every penny raised goes towards our association, which primary function is to pay for the retired police dog's medical bills, food and burial expenses,” Montez said.

There are many K-9s who are retired and living with their handler right now.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the West Sacramento K-9 Association is holding a fundraiser to help these officers take care of their off-duty police dogs.

The walk begins at 8 a.m. at the West Sacramento River Walk.

