West Sacramento light rail extension approved by Regional Transit District board

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) board voted unanimously on Monday to start construction on a light rail extension into West Sacramento in 2027.

The project has a $160 million budget, and it is set to be completed by 2029.

Two new light rail vehicles worth $11.5 million each will be purchased for the now-approved extension project.

The Downtown Riverfront Streetcar Project initially received approval from the Federal Transit Administration to enter the project development stage in 2014.

By the completion of the project, new streetcar stations will be at Sutter Health Park, Capitol Mall and a station along N Street.

"The Downtown Riverfront Streetcar will support access to high trip generation areas including the Golden 1 Center, the Downtown Commons shopping center, the Crocker Art Museum, the Old Sacramento Waterfront district, the historic Washington District and Riverwalk Park, the Sutter Health Park stadium, and the 244-acre Railyards infill development project," said a SacRT spokesperson.