West Sacramento Lowe's evacuated, police on scene

The evacuation allegedly started after a possibly intoxicated person locked themselves in an office at the store on Lake Washington Blvd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento Lowe's was evacuated Friday night and a large police presence remains at the store.

According to West Sacramento Police, the incident started after a possibly intoxicated person locked themself in an office at the store on Lake Washington Blvd.

A witness tells ABC10 the home improvement store was evacuated while police handled the incident.

We have a crew on scene monitoring the situation. More information will be added as it becomes available.

WATCH NEXT: Experts react to bodycam footage of deadly police shooting in West Sacramento

The video shows an officer arrive on scene when the suspect suddenly charges. That officer then fires several rounds, hitting the man at least once.