Police make arrest in West Sacramento mailbox thefts, community plans sit-in to bring awareness

West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested a suspect on charges related to vandalism and mail theft but didn't release his name.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department said Thursday they have arrested a suspect who detectives believe is related to the numerous mail thefts and vandalism in West Sacramento.

WSPD says they have received reports of mail theft and vandalism to community mailboxes in the Rivas Community over the last six months.

Investigators said they relied on community tips and security footage to identify a potential suspect.

On Wednesday, the WSPD Investigations Unit conducted surveillance on a suspect who police believe is related to multiple mail theft incidents, police said

According to a statement from the WSPD, "the suspect used a screwdriver to pry open and steal mail from over 84 mailboxes causing damages estimated at over $30,000."

During a search of the suspect's vehicle and motel room, detectives say they found mail and property stolen from the Rivas community and other West Sacramento apartment complexes.

How Neighbors Are Responding

Kathy Bailey, the HOA President of the Riva on the River Community in West Sacramento, told ABC10 there have been seven instances of mail theft and vandalism so far this year in their community.

"We're just done with it," Bailey said in an interview. "Enough is enough."

Bailey said she and her community members have been regularly turning in security footage to law enforcement officials.

"We couldn't be more excited for the last few of days of contact with the police department and others in the community because it really shines a light on our fight," Bailey said.

On Friday, Bailey and several members of the Rivas community are planning on doing a sit-in at a mailbox in their community to raise awareness of mailbox thefts in West Sacramento.

"This is serious to our community. We want mail theft to stop," Bailey said. "People are getting their packages, passports, checks, EDD cards, and other mail stolen."

Bailey hopes their sit-in shows members of the community the importance of being vocal in the community.

"Being vocal in the community has paid off for us and we hope it continues to pay off even more," Bailey said.

Over the last 6 months, the West Sacramento Police Department has received numerous reports of mail theft and vandalism... Posted by West Sacramento Police Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

