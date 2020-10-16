West Sacramento man convicted for attempting to lure child for sex

According to the court document, the jury heard evidence of Taylor Lewis Gholar meeting a 2nd-grade student when he was her after school teacher.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 29-year-old man was convicted by a Yolo County jury for luring a 12-year-old girl to have sex with him.

According to the court document, the jury heard evidence of Taylor Lewis Gholar meeting a 2nd-grade student when he was her afterschool teacher. Gholar was her teacher for the next three years.

Gholar met the student again when she was 12 years old. Witnesses testified in court that on Jan. 19, Gholar contacted the victim through Instagram.

The victim told Gholar she was 12 through their correspondence, but that didn't stop him from asking her if she wanted to have sex. He also asked for provocative photos and even sent her a pornographic picture of himself, according to the court document.

The girl told her parents after Gholar expressed concern that her mother was catching on to their conversations. The next day, West Sacramento Police posed as the girl and scheduled a meeting with Gholar for sex.

Police arrested Gholar at the location they agreed to meet after they found him with condoms.

District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Gholar used his position as a teacher to convince a child to have sex with him.

"We are pleased that with the diligent efforts of law enforcement and the jury's decision. Mr. Gholar will never be a teacher again," Reisig.

Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) confirmed Gholar is a former employee who last worked for the school district in 2006. SCUSD officials gave ABC10 a statement that they are disturbed by the allegations.

"We want our families to know that the safety and security of our students continues to be a top priority at our schools even when individuals are not District employees," the statement said.