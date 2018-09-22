WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento mom is collecting collegiate T-shirts to excite kids for their futures.

Melinda Garcia has a daughter in the first grade at Riverbank Elementary School in West Sacramento. On "college wear Wednesday" she noticed a lot of students at her daughter's school didn't participate.

"I know buying these shirts are not easy to come by," Garcia said. "Luckily, I'm able to do so, but at $20 to $30 a pop for students, some families have two, three, four students, it can be hard to afford these."

In the past two weeks, Garcia asked for donations for T-shirts on Facebook and at the Davis Farmers Market to give back to students who may not be able to afford them. She's gotten 16 T-shirts donated. West Sacramento councilwoman Bab Sandeen donated several UC Davis shirts.

"We don't come from a rich family by any means," Garcia said. "College wasn't in the cards for me. It was in the cards for my sister. I know that college may not be in the cards for anybody, but I want kids to at least have a chance."

Her daughter Lucy wore her UC Davis gear on "college wear Wednesday." She wants to be a veterinarian.

"My daughter wears her college gear and she's excited," Melinda said. "I want that excitement to stay with her to when she goes to vet school. It's my hope any ways, and I want other children to feel the same too."

If you would like to donate any collegiate t-shirts, you can reach out to Garcia at collegetshirts4kids.com.

