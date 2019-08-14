WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An unmarked West Sacramento patrol car was shot at Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. along Village Parkway, near Davis Road. A West Sacramento Police Department detective was driving to work in an unmarked patrol car when someone shot at the car. The bullet hit the passenger door.

The shooter fled and is currently still on the run. The officer was not injured.

If anyone has information about this incident, they're asked to contact the West Sacramento Police Department.