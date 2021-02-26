West Sacramento Police responding to incident at Lee Avenue, Ikea Court

Streets in the area are expected to be closed for several hours because of the incident, police said.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several police officers are on the scene of an incident near Reed Avenue and Ikea Court in West Sacramento.

Streets in the area are expected to be closed for several hours because of the incident, according to a post on the West Sacramento Police Department’s Twitter page.

No other details have been released at this time.

Please avoid the area of Reed Avenue and Riverpoint/ IKEA court due to police activity in the area. Streets in the area will be closed for several hours. Updated information will follow. pic.twitter.com/9VCyYDtu1Y — WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) February 26, 2021

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Signs of Mental health crisis lead Sacramento Sheriffs to dozens of guns and ammo in Carmichael home