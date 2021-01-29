West Sacramento Police searching for man for information in homicide investigation

Officers went to the bus stop at Westacre Road for a welfare check at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, after someone called concerned about an unresponsive woman.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say could have helpful information with a homicide investigation.

West Sacramento Police posted on Facebook asking for help finding the man seen on surveillance video in the area where a woman was found dead at a bus stop on Jan. 19.

Officers went to the bus stop at Westacre Road, south of W. Capitol Avenue for a welfare check at about 12:30 p.m. after someone called concerned about a woman who was unresponsive. Police found that the woman "sustained a traumatic injury" and they are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Police are searching for the man in the video because they believe he could be a lead in the investigation because of his proximity to the area where the woman was found.

West Sacramento Police are asking anyone with information about this man to call 916-747-8188 or to email them at crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.

To see the video of the man West Sacramento Police is looking for, click HERE.

