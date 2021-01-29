West Sacramento Police searching for man for information in homicide investigation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say could have helpful information with a homicide investigation.
West Sacramento Police posted on Facebook asking for help finding the man seen on surveillance video in the area where a woman was found dead at a bus stop on Jan. 19.
Officers went to the bus stop at Westacre Road, south of W. Capitol Avenue for a welfare check at about 12:30 p.m. after someone called concerned about a woman who was unresponsive. Police found that the woman "sustained a traumatic injury" and they are now investigating the death as a homicide.
Police are searching for the man in the video because they believe he could be a lead in the investigation because of his proximity to the area where the woman was found.
West Sacramento Police are asking anyone with information about this man to call 916-747-8188 or to email them at crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.
