West Sacramento police locate at-risk missing 11-year-old | Update

Police said the missing girl has been found and is being reunited with family.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 11 p.m.

The West Sacramento Police Department said 11-year-old Sakina Mashriqi has been found and is being reunited with family.

Original:

The West Sacramento Police Department is calling for help as they try to find an at-risk missing child.

Police identified the girl as Sakina Mashriqi, 11. Police said she was last seen by her family around 4:25 p.m. heading northbound on Eagle Street from Lewiston Road. She's described as 5'5" and 120 pounds with black shoulder-length hair with a small scar on her right eye.

She was last seen wearing a grey and black sweater with the word "PERFECT" on the front, grey sweatpants, grey croc sandals and diamond earrings.

Anyone with information can call police dispatch at 916-372-3375.

