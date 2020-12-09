West Sacramento police shoot, kill man

Four officers were involved in the West Sacramento shooting Saturday morning.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after West Sacramento police officers shot and killed a Black man early Saturday morning, according to the West Sacramento Police Department (WSPD).

Officers responded to the 1800 block of West Capitol Avenue around 3 a.m. after someone called and said they saw an "African American man, approximately 30 years old, holding a firearm," according to the WSPD.

Several units arrived to the scene and approached a person who was not related to the call. As officers continued searching the area, one officer noticed someone sitting in a vehicle behind the police units at Merkley Avenue and Poplar Avenue. According to WSPD, when officers tried to make contact with the driver, the man got out of the car armed with a handgun and a shooting started. The press release from the police department doesn't say whether the man fired his gun at officers.

Officers requested emergency medical personnel to the scene while they performed life saving measures, WSPD said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after paramedics arrived. No officers or bystanders were reported injured.

There were six officers on scene at the time of the initial call for service and four of the officers were directly involved in the shooting. The officers, which include a sergeant with about 15 years of experience and three officers with five years or less of experience, will be placed on administrative leave.

The Davis Police Department will be conducting the shooting investigation under the Yolo County Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol.

