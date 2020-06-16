West Sacramento police in standoff with suspect barricaded in home, officials confirmed

Police said the suspect fired at least one gunshot while he fled from bail agents attempting to serve him an arrest warrant for producing drugs and firearms.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento police are in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a home after bail agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Monday, officials said.

A West Sacramento police spokesperson told ABC10 that the bail agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Henshaw Road for manufacturing drugs and firearms. The man fled while firing at least one gunshot, officials said.

The man is currently within the police perimeter and is considered to be armed, officials said. Officials do not believe anyone is injured.

The SWAT team was called in and the situation is ongoing, officials said. Officials are asking for nearby residents to remain in their homes and to lock their doors.

