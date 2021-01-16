West Sacramento police say suspicious item in Walmart parking lot a 'hoax' | Update

A police bomb robot is on the scene looking at the device.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif — Update:

West Sacramento Police Department said that the object was not a real device and that the bomb scare was a hoax.

Original story:

West Sacramento Police Department is investigating a suspicious item left at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot.

Police have sectioned off the area located at Riverpoint Marketplace while investigators use a bomb robot to look at the object.

A large portion of the parking lot will not be accessible to the public as police determine what the object is and make sure the area is safe.

Firefighters and paramedics are also on standby, according to Sergeant Eric Angle, public information officer for West Sacramento PD.

No other details are known at this time, but this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

