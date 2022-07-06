Power outage in West Sacramento impacts customers, traffic lights in the area

The West Sacramento Police Department says several traffic lights are out in the area surrounding Jefferson Boulevard and West Capitol Avenue due to the outage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif — Nearly 400 residents in West Sacramento are without power due to an unplanned PG&E outage on Tuesday morning.

According to PG&E, the outage began on Tuesday morning at 7:02 a.m. PG&E is estimating power to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The utility company says they are investigating the cause of the outage and are working to restore power to affected customers.

The West Sacramento Police Department says several traffic lights are out in the area surrounding Jefferson Boulevard and West Capitol Avenue as a result of the outage. According to police, city staff will work to ensure the traffic lights are working once power is restored.

According to the city of West Sacramento, voting operations at the City Hall Galleria voting center location have not been disturbed as it is being powered by a generator.

West Sacramento police remind residents to drive safely and treat intersections with traffic lights not working as four-way stops.

An outage map from PG&E can be viewed below.

Due to an unplanned power outage, several traffic lights are out in the area surrounding Jefferson and West Capitol. PG&... Posted by West Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday, June 7, 2022