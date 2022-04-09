West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours

The senior living community is comprised of residents ages 55 and older.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes.

"Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water for drinking, but cleaning, dishes, cooking, bathing. We've got folks dipping out of the swimming pool trying to get water for flushing the toilets,” said Edward Hass, a resident of the mobile home community.

The senior living community is comprised of residents ages 55 and older.

"We have people that cannot leave their homes. They're bed ridden. They can't walk,” said resident Kathy Stringer.

Residents say this isn’t the first time the water has been shut off for several hours and say they were initially told it wouldn’t come back on until Tuesday. They also said there was a lack of response and communication from management.

"I've been here 22 years, and I've seen them repeat this kind of action,” said resident John Joyce. "We've been shut down at least twice this year."

Leanne Linares, who grew up in the area and is running for city council, decided to step in and help residents by going door to door and passing out water bottles.

"We got 1,000 water bottles, which is about enough for four per house - which isn't a lot, but it is a measure to hold them over a little while we're waiting for a repair,” Linares said.

Thankfully, everything was fixed around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. ABC10 reached out to HCA management who did not comment but confirmed that water was restored to residents.

