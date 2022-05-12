Santa coming to West Sacramento this week by fire truck

The West Sacramento Fire Department is bringing back its annual Santa Run neighborhood tour featuring lights, candy and a mobile visit from Saint Nick.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Santa Claus is coming to town – but not in his usual sleigh.

The West Sacramento Fire department is hosting its annual Christmas fire truck tour this week featuring tons of lights, free candy and a mobile visit from Saint Nick in multiple West Sacramento neighborhoods.

Firefighters of the West Sacramento Firefighter Association will be riding a lit-up fire truck through multiple West Sacramento neighborhoods every night at 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Dec. 6.

The annual Christmas ride will take place every night this week, Dec. 6 - 9, and Monday Dec. 12 will be the final night.

Off-duty firefighters dressed as elves will ride through residential streets passing out candy canes in a fire truck decorated in Christmas-themed lights, while "Santa" will be riding alongside and collecting canned food donations for the West Sacramento Christmas Basket to help families in need for the holidays.

A majority of neighborhoods will have an opportunity to see Santa's fire truck, but it will not be coming through trailer parks, courts or dead-end streets according to the city of West Sacramento.

The West Sacramento Fire Department will also be monitoring ongoing storms and make the decision whether or not to cancel within one hour of the Santa ride each night based on the weather. The department will post an update on its Facebook and Instagram pages each day before the ride.

A map of each neighborhood route with streets the Santa truck will passed through can be found HERE.

