Tenants at West Sacramento apartment complex see sewage coming into their homes

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tenants at a West Sacramento apartment complex said they are living through a nightmare with sewage coming into their homes.

"I want to move; I want to get out of here," said Eddy Wedertz of his home at Courtyard Village apartments, calling the events "way beyond" a normal situation.

Wedertz and his neighbors said the water started filling up their sinks, toilets, and bathtubs at around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

On Monday, the remnants of the dirty water could be seen standing in puddles on the bathroom floor and soaking into the carpet.

"You don't even know what's in there, and it smells worse than a Porta Potty," said another resident, a pregnant woman, who asked not to be named.

Wedertz said he tried to alert management, but there was no response until midday Monday.

Residents received a letter offering a hotel stay or the opportunity to move into an empty unit at the complex.

"There’s multiple things they could have done, but sending out a note, a letter, like that’s going to find a solution that’s going to keep us all at peace. It’s not enough," the woman said.

ABC10 called the phone number listed on the letter and made multiple attempts to contact the owner for comment, but those messages were not returned.

