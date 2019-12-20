WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in an apartment building's laundry room.

Police report that the man attacked the woman at an apartment building at 959 Bridge Street in West Sacramento on Dec. 15. The man held a folding knife to the victim's neck and told her to "be quiet and let him do what he wanted," West Sacramento police said in a news release.

The attacker knocked the victim down to the ground and kicked her when she resisted him, according to police.

The West Sacramento Police Department described the suspect as in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5'08" and 150 pounds with a goatee and wearing glasses. West Sacramento police said he was also wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt over a red shirt, white pants and black shoes with a white stripe along the bottom.

The West Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone who has information about this case to call (916)617-4947.

