WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

A teenage boy is dead and another man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in West Sacramento on Friday night.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department, a 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the area of Sacramento Avenue and Todhunter Avenue while police were near the scene investigating another shooting. The teenager died at a hospital.

Detectives are investigating, but have not identified any suspects at this time.

Police were near the scene because they were originally responding to a call of a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. This call came in just before midnight Friday, April 17. The victim was in his trailer, just across the street from the other shooting, when he was hit with a stray bullet. The man is in critical condition, but police expect him to survive.

If a member of the public has information about this shooting, please call the West Sacramento police non-emergency dispatch number at 916-372-3375.

