Sideshow broken up in West Sacramento

Video submitted to ABC10 shows several vehicles blocking the streets at the intersection of Southport Parkway and Ramos Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A sideshow in West Sacramento was broken up in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Video submitted to ABC10 shows several vehicles blocking the streets at the intersection of Southport Parkway and Ramos Drive. Officers responded to reports of a sideshow around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Several people can be seen gathered near the sidewalks and fireworks were being set off in the street in the video.

More than 50 cars were in the area, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. There were no charges and no arrests, the people at the sideshow were told to leave the area and they dispersed within 10 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10