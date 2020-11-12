Former Sacramento teacher sentenced to 3 years in prison for trying to lure a minor for sex

According to court documents, Taylor Lewis Gholar first met the child victim when she was a 2nd-grade student and he was her after-school teacher.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man and former teacher has been sentenced to three years in prison after he tried to lure a 12-year-old student for sex.

According to a press release from the Yolo County District Attorney, Taylor Lewis Gholar, 29, of Sacramento, was convicted of crimes related to luring and communicating with a minor for sex in mid-October, but on Thursday, Dec. 10, Gholar was sentenced to prison.

According to court documents, the jury learned Gholar first met the victim when she was in the 2nd grade while he was employed as her after-school teacher. Gholar was the victim’s teacher for the next three years until she completed 5th grade. They then reportedly had no contact until she was 12 years old and in 7th grade. At the time, the victim lived in West Sacramento.

This was when the lewd contact began. Gholar messaged the victim on Instagram on Jan. 20, 2020. The victim, who lives in West Sacramento, immediately informed Gholar that she was 12 years old, which did not deter him.

"Over the course of 12 hours, Gholar asked the victim if she wanted to have sex, requested provocative photos of her, and sent her a pornographic photo of himself," the press release said.

The victim eventually told her parents about the messages, and the parents and police pretended to be the child and continued communicating through Instagram with the Gholar.

On the morning of Jan. 20, 2020, West Sacramento police were able to get Gholar to go to a location where he believed he was meeting the victim for sex. Officers arrested him there.

“The Court’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and the trust the community places in its teachers. This sentence not only provides justice for the victim but should serve as a deterrent to others in the community from engaging in similar conduct,” District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in the press release.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11