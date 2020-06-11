Why you shouldn't worry about tight race in West Sacramento

Yolo County has seen its highest voter turn out in 30 years of elections.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif — The vote count gets closer and closer for the West Sacramento mayoral race between incumbent Mayor Chris Cabaldon and councilwoman Martha Guerrero.

As late Wednesday evening, Cabaldon was winning by 174 votes.

In this election, Yolo County Registrar of Voters Jessie Salinas said there are so many ballots to be counted this election and counting ballots takes time. In this election, 83% of registered voters came out to cast their ballots according to Yolo County's preliminary numbers.

“Over the past 30 years, we have hovered around a 76% registered voter turnout for presidential elections, so these numbers are historic,” Salinas said. "It takes time. It is way too early to talk about a recount or anything like that."

Salinas shared that while elections races can seem very close with initial counting, after all the ballots are counted the numbers tend to show a clear winner in Yolo County.

"The numbers will shift," Salinas said. "By next Friday, we will have a clearer picture."

All the ballots from election day have been counted. Now Yolo County needs to tally the vote-by-mail and provisional ballots. Salinas added that if candidates see tight margins on the county's Nov. 13 election update then they should be thinking about a possible recount, but for now, there is a lot of counting to be done.

With more than 37,000 ballots to be counted, Guerrero said she believes she will win in the end.

"You know, there are a lot of ballots left to count," Guerrero said. "So, I’m still feeling optimistic; I would say cautiously optimistic."

Guerrero said she is looking forward to the final vote count, and if the final results are still close, she will be assessing her options with Salinas.

"Looking forward to seeing what the outcome is," Guerrero said.

ABC10 reached out to Cabaldon for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

