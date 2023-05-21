Woman found dead in home in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after a dead body was found inside a West Sacramento home.
The West Sacramento Police Department said they responded a report about a woman who was possibly dead inside a home along the 100 block of Rogers Street.
A spokesperson for the department said the arriving officers found a 55-year-old woman alone inside the home with blood possibly inside and outside the home.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were released.
