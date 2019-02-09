WOODLAND, Calif. — There's something exciting coming to Yolobus. In an effort to appeal to young riders, starting September 1, Yolobus is offering free rides to people 18 and younger anywhere in its service area.

"We've been working on building our ridership up and we've recognized that we weren't carrying as many youth as we'd like to," said Yolo County Transportation District (YCTD) Executive Director Terry Bassett.

This is the first time that Yolobus has implemented a program of this magnitude, and they're hoping that it can provide some much-needed assistance to those who need it.

"We felt that it was an opportunity where families could finally afford to get their kids to and from school, especially after school activities," Bassett said.

Yolobus is not the only service in the area offering free rides to youth. Last month, San Joaquin Regional Transit started a two-year pilot program in which middle school and high school students of Stockton Unified School District can ride for free.

Lodi's Grapeline Transit also started free bus service to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students last month.

And starting in October, Sacramento Regional Transit will offer free rides to students Kindergarten through 12th grade.

It costs Yolobus $33,000 to fund this program, which they're receiving from bus contractors, the Yolo Board of Supervisors, and four cities in Yolo County. The one-year pilot program of Yolobus will end August 30, 2020.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: California's oldest school bus driver | Bartell's Backroads