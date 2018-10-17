If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A trio of candidates have filled out the ballot for the West Sacramento mayoral race.

For the 2018 midterm election, Mayor Christopher Cabaldon finds himself with two opponents: Joseph DeAnda and Esther Moskalets. West Sacramento residents were able to directly elect a mayor in 2004, an election won by Cabaldon. They vote on the position every two years.

Here’s are the candidates competing to be Mayor of West Sacramento:

Mayor Christopher Cabaldon

The current West Sacramento Mayor is Christopher Cabaldon, a mayor with a long history of winning the mayoral race. Cabaldon has been a part of West Sacramento’s government since he was first elected to City Council in 1996 and has served as mayor for about 20 years.

In recent years, Cabaldon had no challenger for 2012, garnered 84.3 percent of the vote in 2014, and had no opponent in 2016.

Cabaldon has regional recognition as a Chair of the Standing Committee on Jobs, Education, and the Workforce at the United States Conference of Mayors and Vice President of the National Conference of Democratic Mayors. He was even appointed to the College Promise National Board by former President Barack Obama.

According to his campaign site, Cabaldon's tenure as mayor has seen West Sacramento named as America’s Most Livable City and recognized as innovators in “food, civic technology… youth and education, and workforce development.”

For more information, Cabaldon can be followed on social media and his campaign website. ABC10 reached out to the mayor regarding his priorities in office if re-elected, however, the message was not immediately returned. We will update this article when he responds.

Joseph DeAnda

DeAnda notes himself as a West Sacramento native, born and raised. He is campaigning on bringing communities together and improving quality of life for residents.

Some of his priorities include:

Accountability and Transparency:

Wants to conduct an examination of the city’s budget to evaluate where money is being spent

Criticizes current budget for reflecting “seriously skewed priorities”

Plans to create a Citizens Budget Oversight Commission to review budget and spending

After School programs:

Plans to double funding for after-school programs at public schools

Funds would add $500,000 annually to programs from cannabis revenue and Measure E and K accounts.

“My campaign is about bringing our community together and making people's lives better. It's improving vital infrastructure to mitigate traffic, and to make it easier to get in and out of our city,” said DeAnda told ABC10.

“It's building more public schools so that kids aren't bussed from their neighborhoods to other schools in the district. And it's making sure that as we continue to grow as a city that we're prioritizing work on our levees, and giving our police and fire departments the resources they need to keep us safe.”

For more information on DeAnda, visit his social media page or visit his campaign site.

Esther Moskalets

Moskalets is a retiree of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, where she worked as a forensics specialist/latent print examiner.

According to her candidate statement, she is determined to “establish the City of West Sacramento to be the aspiring example for other cities to live up to in growing a premier business industry, family homes, quality infrastructure, and overall living environment.”

She carries a Bachelor of Science degree from Sacramento State University and is a 28-year resident of West Sacramento.

Moskalets' priorities include providing a “premier living environment,” growing the economy, and improving infrastructure, like bridges, roads, and levees.

In an email to ABC10, Moskalets emphasized “increasing our peace officers salaries and introducing more programs that would benefit our children.”

For more information on Moskalets, visit her social media page.

© 2018 KXTV