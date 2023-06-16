New elementary school to open in Roseville

Westbrook Elementary is located in West Roseville and will be part of the Roseville City School District.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new elementary school is set to open in Roseville for the 2023-2024 school year.

Westbrook Elementary is located in West Roseville and will be part of the Roseville City School District.

Jessica Hull, the executive director of communication and community engagement for the district, says the school was planned several years ago for anticipated growth.

About 460 students are registered to start in August as of June 16, but registration is still open, according to Hull. At full capacity, about 800 students can attend the school.

There will be multiple classes at various grade levels from Transitional Kindergarten through 5th grade.

"It's exciting to be able to design a new school in a new way. Many schools in the district look the same. This school, as you drive by, looks different," Hull said.

Hull says the opening of the new school will "ease up" enrollment at existing schools in the district.

Jessica Brooks, the principal of Westbrook Elementary, wrote in a letter to families ahead of the school year about her excitement for the upcoming school year.

"One of the most exciting things we will do together is develop the culture of Westbrook Elementary. The culture is the school’s personality and includes the traditions and events unique to Westbrook," Brooks wrote.

She comes to Westbrook from Stoneridge Elementary, another school in the district.

The school is in the final stages and Hull says to expect a lot of activity through the summer as it is on track to welcome students for the first day of school on August 10.

Roseville School Start Dates 2023-2024

Roseville Joint Union High School District

Schools start on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the Roseville Joint Union High School District.

Roseville City School District

Eureka Union School District

Schools start on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the Eureka Union School District.

Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District

Schools start on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the Roseville City School District.

