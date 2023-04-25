'Very busy mosquito season' | Historically wet winter ignites early preparations

Experts are worried there are many still water sources after a rain-filled winter. As temperatures rise, it could be the perfect time for mosquitoes to reproduce.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — After a well above average wet winter, the weather is beginning to heat up and make the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes across Northern California. Experts are concerned with warming temperatures right around the corner.

“All mosquitoes come from water,” said Luz Maria Robles, spokesperson for the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District. “It's likely going to be a very busy mosquito season, primarily because there's a lot of stagnant water.”

Water can be found on the sides of roads, in unpowered fountains, agricultural fields, and even on your own property.

“A plant saucer or a bucket, a dog dish, a kiddie pool. There are so many sources within our backyards,” said Robles. "We've had so much rain and there are many sources for mosquito breeding to happen."

The district says they’re starting early preparations for treating water sources, setting traps and more to mitigate the potentially increased mosquito season ahead.

“April is usually when we start to really kind of pick up and you start to see a lot of the warmer days, but this year because of the rain, we are a little bit more hypervigilant,” said Robles.

The district covers the greater Sacramento region, including Citrus Heights where invasive mosquitoes were found back in 2019.

Regina Cave, Citrus Heights general services director, says the city has never been asked to have a hand in treatment as the district takes care of it themselves.

“We're trying to get ahead of the season by conducting inspections, asking people to call us if they're seeing a lot of mosquitoes around their property," said Cave.

Calling in those mosquitoes could get you a free home inspection from the district. They also offer free repellent weapons for those having outdoor events, living or camping outside.

"Mosquito fish” are another repellent to those with ponds, fountains and animal troughs — the fish can eat 200-300 mosquito larvae a day and will reduce populations.

Robles and experts are asking residents to help before a problem starts.

"Help us, do your part. Getting rid of stagnant water now will go a long way later in the season," she said. "Tipping out all those containers and scrubbing them down really goes a long way and helps us as a district because we know where the pastures are, the creeks, the rice fields, but we can't be in everybody's backyard."

If you notice mosquitoes in the daytime, after dawn and before dusk, call the district at 800-429-1022 to report the potentially invasive species.