Like nearly everything else about running for public office, the use of election signs frequently seen in front yards is regulated – however, the consequences for infractions aren’t too terribly severe. In most cases, the signs are simply taken down.

In Sacramento, signs can’t be put up earlier than 90 days before an election, and aren’t to be left up more than 15 days after, according to city ordinance. They can’t be larger than six square feet.

Elk Grove’s municipal code states campaign signs can’t be put up earlier than 90 days before an election but can be left up 21 days after it’s over.

Elk Grove is more concerned with where signs are placed than for how long, said city spokesman Jason Lindgren.

Signs that block drivers’ view of the road, or signs placed on someone else’s property without their permission will be removed, he said.

Davis has a more robust campaign sign ordinance, covering where signs may be placed, how high, and other details.

“Signs must be legible and include the name, address and phone number of the responsible party, or the sign may be registered with the City Clerk’s Office,” according to Davis' rules.

Davis gives those who set out signs until five days after the election.

As to where they go after they’ve served their purpose – that varies.

Charlie Schaupp, who gained 42 percent of the votes counted as of Tuesday night in the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 race, said he and a few volunteers will be collecting his campaign signs over the next week and taking them to a barn on his ranch for storage.

Then they will put them back up 90 days before the November election when he faces off against incumbent Rep. John Garamendi.

However, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s campaign signs will likely meet different fates, a spokesman for her campaign said.

Some could be recycled, as they are made of cardboard, he said. However, Feinstein gives people lawn signs and window placards, and they can dispose of them as they wish.

Campaign signs can make good keepsakes or souvenirs for those with an interest in politics, the spokesman said, adding his garage is considerably brightened by signs of past campaigns.

