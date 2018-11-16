The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground in Butte, Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties in order to assist state and local governments, as now, individual households.

Since President Trump signed the Major Disaster Declaration for the state of California, survivors of the Camp Fire can apply for aid for temporary housing and eventually to start the rebuilding process.

FEMA Region 9, which governs federal recovery efforts for the state of California, tweeted about the information survivors will need readily available when they apply for aid.

Personal information, like a social security number, telephone number and mailing address are necessary to start the process. FEMA workers will need a description of the fire damage and the address of the affected home or apartment, as well as insurance coverage information. And because FEMA wants to get aid to those affected as quickly as possible, they also ask for bank routing and account numbers in order to direct deposit funds.

Fire victims can start applying for FEMA aid now by going to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

A disaster recovery center for survivors of the Camp Fire is also open at the Chico Mall. Survivors can sign-up for FEMA assistance and other resources to help replace important documents between the hours of 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. every day of the week. There will be closures on Thanksgiving Day.

🚨 Disaster Recovery Center Opens TODAY #CampFire #ButteCounty



Former Sears Store, Chico Mall



1982 East 20th Street



Chico, CA 95928



Hours of Operation:



Monday through Sunday



9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



(Closed Thanksgiving Day) https://t.co/MT566knT5P — FEMA Region 9 (@femaregion9) November 16, 2018

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch Now: Episode 7: "Fighting to Rebuild." Even with insurance, the road to recovery from losing everything to a wildfire can be a long one. Over a year later, residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa are still fighting to rebuild their lives.

© 2018 KXTV