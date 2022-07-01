San Diego teenager's non-profit organization needs help when he heads off to college

Andrew Cowling needs help with 'Wagons of Hope' when he heads off to college.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego teenager's non-profit organization grew up, but so did he. The teen needs your help continuing a tradition of giving when he heads off to college.

In this Zevely Zone, Andrew Cowling showed us how he hopes 'Wagons of Hope' will continue making a difference.

We met Andrew when he was a sophomore in high school. The big-hearted teenager recently gave us a call asking for help. Andrew will soon be leaving San Diego to attend college but the ongoing need to help the homeless isn't going anywhere.

People in need were once again laughing this holiday season, thanks to Andrew.

The 17-year-old started handing out gift bags to the homeless a few years ago. He is trying make the world a sweeter and warmer place for those in need.

"How are you?" asked Andrew Cowling, while handing out hundreds of gift bags to the homeless. "Just to bring some joy to the homeless during the holiday season," said Andrew.

We started following Andrew's non-profit in 2019 which he calls 'Wagons of Hope'.

"The donuts are just to brighten up their day a bit," said Andrew, in July 2019. "It makes me feel happy that I can make a difference especially with such a big crisis."

Andrew started off volunteering at Father Joe's Villages and he couldn't help but notice how much a donut and a bottle of water meant to people in need.

"Oh, this is fantastic. This is such a nice thing to do for the community and we are so grateful," said Kimberly, who was just one of dozens of people lining up for dozens of donuts in 2019. "It's made my day so much better ha, ha, ha," said Kimberly.

Andrew is a high school senior now. His non-profit grew up and so did he.

"I'm going to college next year and chances are I won't be in San Diego; maybe not even in California," said Andrew.

He is hoping San Diegans will continue the gifts of giving while he's away.

From the summer months to the winter, Andrew has kept on giving with care bags he packages up himself.

"Dental kits, socks, muffins, chocolates, underwear," said Andrew.

For the past two years, during the holiday season he has partnered with TACO, the Third Avenue Charitable Organization.

"I just want to help because a lot of these people don't get a lot of help, so I just want to fill that void if I can," said Andrew.

By leading by example and with his heart, Andrew wants to inspire all of us to offer new hope in a new year.

"It's definitely if you see someone helping it's definitely encouraging for other people to do that too," said Andrew.

Andrew is hoping to attend Harvard, Stanford, or UCLA in the fall.

If you'd like donate items or your time to help 'Wagons of Hope' continue its tradition of giving, please click here.