Election Day is less than a month away and signs in support and in opposition of ballot Measure M have popped up all around Tracy.

If approved, it would set aside land for affordable housing.

Read the full ballot language here.

“It only preserves the land, saying to the developer, if you want to build anything, you are required to build middle class homes," Mike Sandhu, a farmer and author of Measure M said.

The proposal would include space for seniors or people struggling to keep up with the high cost of living in Tracy. The size of those homes would be between 1,000 to 1,600 square feet on plots of land no larger than 4,000 square feet.

It will set aside about 2000 acres of land for affordable housing right in front of Kimball High School on Lammers Street as well as across the street from the Tracy Costco on Grant Line Road.

"I’m not against any big homes, the problem is we are not building what Tracy can afford, this is the other side of it," Sandhu said.

Mike Sandhu helped write Ballot Measure M along with 23 other property owners in Tracy, in hopes of finding a solution to people being priced out of the market.

“98 percent of Tracy people cannot afford a single house in those housing developments, so Measure M is for the rest of that 98 percent," he said.

In a city where the average cost of a home is around $500,000, Sandhu is hoping to create a development of homes that cost closer to half that price, meant for people already living in Tracy.

“The way I look at things is, growing up in Tracy, there’s no such thing as a bill I can support for housing, infrastructure, transportation or jobs that doesn’t work with all four of those things, there needs to be a four prong solution, not just one at a time," Manual Zapata, a Tracy native said.

But some argue, it’s lacking detail and not setting aside any other funding for things like roads, police and fire.

“If they truly cared about affordable housing, if they truly cared about our senior housing, small housing, making sure people could stay, they would have put some hard details in there, instead of just promising on mailers," Zapata said.

Others believe it's their opportunity to finally afford a home.

“With homes being in the high 200’s, I would be able to apply for a VA home loan, and buy, be a homeowner myself," Jaime Medina, a Tracy resident said.

“If we want to build mega sized houses, yes, put no on it, but if you think the 98 percent of people need help, I would say put yes on it," Sandhu said.

As far as who is eligible, the measure would create a lottery system that would allow only Tracy residents to purchase those homes.

