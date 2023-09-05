Immigrant advocates question what will happen to people at the border as Title 42 expires

With the clock ticking, those who have escaped from their home countries say the end of Title 42 brings hope.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With just a few days left before the end of Title 42, immigrant advocacy organizations are questioning what will happen to people who cross the border in search of a better life.

ABC10 met with organizations and immigrants who have been through the worst in their home countries, and they believe the end of Title 42 gives hope to those seeking asylum.

"I am from Mexico. What brought me to America is my parents were seeking for a better future. They were escaping poverty, violence, and oppression," said Jose Ruben Hernandez.

Hernandez was brought to America from Mexico at the age of 3 for a brighter education and life. He rallied at the Capitol for the rights of immigrants, Tuesday.

"There's already a lot of anxiety about, you know, is this going to increase exponentially border crossings? What is the administration going to do about it? From the advocacy side, our position on this is the right to asylum is a right," said Executive Director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, Cynthia Buiza.

Buiza says the right is protected under international law, and a humane and fair system should be created for people to seek asylum in the United States.

"They are frankly trying to lead a better life but also fleeing real terrible conditions. Whether it's just the loss of an economic way of life because of climate change, or fleeing wars and political violence like we have," said Buiza.

Hernandez says he was previously detained by ICE and knows what the conditions are like for immigrants making their way here.

"Over 16 months and I've just been released. These detention centers have been terrifying, they been traumatizing. They exposed me to a whole different trauma that I never experienced in my life," he said.

"I was in detention for a year. They were very difficult years. My children were left here to live by themselves," added Floricel Loborio, also an immigrant from Mexico.

"The reality is that now people are going to get a fair chance to escape violence. Escape. They're going to get the opportunity to get the refuge they need," said Hernandez.

Officials are bracing for upwards of 10,000 migrant crossings every day. The Biden Administration is expanding holding facilities, adding immigration offices, and sending 1,500 active-duty troops to support the response.

