On Monday, President Donald Trump said, “I don’t believe it,” when asked about a climate change report that details the economic impacts Americans will see if drastic action isn’t taken to address climate change.

The more than 1,000-page report mentions the devastating impact that climate change will continue to have on the environment, human health, and economy in the years to come.

“It's bad news, but on the other hand, it could really be used more as a wakeup call,” said Jonathan London, a professor in the Department of Human Ecology at UC Davis.

London says it’s important people understand that climate change affects everyone.

“This isn't just something that's happening in other parts of the world – or something that's going to affect our children or grandchildren – it's affecting people right now, so we need to take action right now,” he adds.

Some of those actions can be changing the way we get around, explained London.

“A lot of the energy used and a lot of the climate gasses that are put out are from transportation, so whether that’s if people can afford to get into electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles, trying to walk and bike more, if they have the option to be able to be able to live closer to where they work,” he said.

London also suggests that changing your eating habits may be helpful.

“Diet is huge," London says. "Meat is a major driver of climate change, so you can have a lower climate impact diet by having more plant-based foods."

London also encourages individuals and families to start thinking about solar and renewable energy. He understands that taking those measures may be pricey, but the report shows that the cost of doing nothing is much greater in the long run.

“We all have family budgets, and we need to be careful about how we're spending and how we're saving,” London says. “So, if you think about investing in decreasing the impacts of climate change now, the benefits far outweigh the costs.”

