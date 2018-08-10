What was that bright light in the California sky earlier tonight?

According to the Associated Press, a SpaceX rocket carrying an Argentinian satellite blasted off from California around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

SpaceX said the primary purpose of the mission is to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit.

SpaceX, for the first time, successfully brought the Falcon's first stage back to a landing at the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch site, according to SpaceX Twitter page.

SpaceX has landed rockets on land after Florida launches but has not done so on the West Coast, according to the Associated Press.

Falcon 9 on Landing Zone 4 after delivering SAOCOM 1A to low Earth orbit, marking the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster. pic.twitter.com/8cgAaWlBEl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

The Air Force last week warned people living in on the Central California coast they may see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returns.

