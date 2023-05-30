Wondering what's happening with the Del Rio Trail? Here's a construction update

Trail construction started in late 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Construction on the Del Rio Trail started late last fall and there's been substantial progress made since then. The Del Rio trail runs from the water tower on the south side of Sacramento to just north of Sutterville near I-5.

Adam Randolph works for the city of Sacramento's public works department as a senior engineer. He says you’ll notice a lot of dirt along the trail being moved around for grading.

There's also work being done on the bridge over I-5 near Riverside Boulevard and concrete will be poured there in about a month.

"This is a massive trail, it creates a lot of continuity with the city. It actually connects our southern city limits down at the water tower all the way up, essentially into downtown, because it ties into the Sacramento River Trail on the north side, goes up into Old Sacramento," said Randolph.

Randolph says paving will start roughly next month along the trail. After that, sidewalks will be improved at cross-streets along the trail and finally electrical work. He says the Del Rio Trail connects communities like the Pocket, Meadowview and eventually Delta Shores together through a larger trail network.

When it's finished, the paved trail will be 10-12' wide with shoulders. There will also be over 800 trees planted along it.

Randolph says the project currently has a March 2024 completion date, but rain or material availability could push it to April or May. He adds they're prepping another bridge project on the south end of the Del Rio Trail.

For project updates, go here.

