Sunday's rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base caught many by surprise. The launches at Vandenberg are typically known well in advance as their mission often requires a narrow launch window to achieve the perfect timing to get the payload into space on a certain path.

Many factors go into the scheduling of a launch window such as payload deadlines, weather, other launches, and notification of local areas like campgrounds.

A listing of future launch dates and times can be found here.

Vandenberg AFB lists three more Falcon 9 rocket launches for the month of November but does not have a day or time listed. All launches are questionable to be seen in Northern California due to the unknown launch angle, or time of day. Some launches are in the day and can be difficult to see.

Dec. 3 might be a day to put in your calendar because it is the launch of the biggest rocket, the Delta IV Heavy which typically has a high angle and very visible all over the state.

